Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISCB. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:ISCB opened at $53.06 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

