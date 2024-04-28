Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

