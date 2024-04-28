Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.
The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
