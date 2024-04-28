Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

