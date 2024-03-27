Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

