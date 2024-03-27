Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 220,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 150,496 shares.The stock last traded at $33.72 and had previously closed at $33.64.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 541,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,556 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 133.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 240,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

