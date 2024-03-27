Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), with a volume of 24810110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

