S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $482.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $482.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $462.60.

S&P Global stock opened at $415.73 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

