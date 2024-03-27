Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Increases By 325.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BZAM Stock Performance
Shares of BZAMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BZAM has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.80.
About BZAM
