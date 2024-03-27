Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Increases By 325.0%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Performance

Shares of BZAMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BZAM has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.80.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

