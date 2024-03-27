Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437,443 shares. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

