Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 60,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.3521 dividend. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.