Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 95 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

