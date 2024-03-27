Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$118.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.18.

DOL traded up C$1.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,136. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$77.78 and a 1 year high of C$107.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$102.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

