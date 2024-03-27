Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $155.61. 1,777,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,606. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $289.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.73.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

