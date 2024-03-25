Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$204,296.98 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPX stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.64. The company had a trading volume of 665,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1547139 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

CPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.27.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

