Tammi R. Salazar Sells 369 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 369 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $18,486.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. 7,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643. The firm has a market cap of $344.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Red River Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 72.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.