Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 16,536 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

