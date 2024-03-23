Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $35.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $35,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

