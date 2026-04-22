SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 60.6% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $140.92 thousand and approximately $44.06 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve. Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve. Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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