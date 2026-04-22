Ignition (FBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.35 Thousand

Ignition (FBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $853.52 million and approximately $76.35 thousand worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $77,492.60 or 0.99209672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78,044.57 or 0.99916335 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 11,014 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.fxn.xyz. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 11,014.15115561. The last known price of Function is 76,773.54375382 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $18,788.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

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