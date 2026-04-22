Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $234,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.35 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average is $225.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.66.

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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