Dymension (DYM) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Dymension has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $5.39 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78,044.57 or 0.99916335 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,063,111,791 coins and its circulating supply is 509,627,606 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,063,096,781 with 509,525,518 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.01830078 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $5,876,441.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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