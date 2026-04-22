Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Societe Generale Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $8.3605 billion for the quarter.
Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Societe Generale Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Societe Generale Group Price Performance
Shares of SCGLY opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Societe Generale Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Societe Generale Group
Societe Generale Group Company Profile
Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.
The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.
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