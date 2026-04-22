John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect John B. Sanfilippo & Son to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $260.8250 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.43 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect John B. Sanfilippo & Son to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a market cap of $942.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBSS

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

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