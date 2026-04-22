Constellium (CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $2.4108 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.43. Constellium has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellium declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,991.25. This trade represents a 59.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Brun sold 17,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $436,683.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 103,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,506.22. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,543 shares of company stock worth $5,565,129. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 122,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Constellium by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 16,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Report on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.