Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,502 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $437.62 and a 52-week high of $650.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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