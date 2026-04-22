Ruffer LLP Purchases Shares of 394,510 Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 394,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vista Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,485,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Vista Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,237,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,499,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vista Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 757,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after buying an additional 103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in Vista Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 688,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after buying an additional 287,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

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Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIST. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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