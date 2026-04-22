First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 26th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,419,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 961,702 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,179,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 441,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 78,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 332,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.

The fund primarily invests in U.S.

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