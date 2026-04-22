Ruffer LLP Has $81.54 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859,941 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $81,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 91.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,394,000 after buying an additional 45,820,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,464,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,659,000 after buying an additional 822,981 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 16.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,644,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,664,000 after buying an additional 2,336,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,819,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after buying an additional 1,187,823 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,845,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,702,000 after buying an additional 1,480,888 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Equinox Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

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