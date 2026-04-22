SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $14.95 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 81,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large ETF inflows into broad equities helped QQQ: investors rotated back into equities as Iran war fears eased and QQQ attracted meaningful cash ($6.5B referenced), supporting the fund’s demand. Investors Rotate Into Equities as Iran War Fears Ease
- Positive Sentiment: Industry-wide ETF flows remain strong (>$500B YTD), which tends to lift large, liquid ETFs like QQQ through persistent index-fund demand. ETF Flows Top $500 Billion in First Quarter of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing AI capex and related tech spending remain a structural tailwind for the Nasdaq‑heavy QQQ, supporting sector leaders that drive the ETF’s performance. This Market Rally Has An Elephant In The Room: The AI CapEx Cycle
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/features coverage (Zacks, TipRanks) has highlighted QQQ among investment ideas—visibility that can support flows but doesn’t guarantee direction. Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Broadcom, Meta ,IGM,QQQ,AIQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Invesco’s related Income Advantage ETF declared a monthly distribution—relevant to the sponsor’s product set but only indirectly material to QQQ’s price action. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.4635
- Negative Sentiment: Small‑cap strength (Russell 2000 hitting new highs) signals a risk‑on rotation that can siphon money away from mega‑cap tech heavyweights in QQQ, pressuring relative performance. Russell 2000’s Gains Fueled by Risk-On Trade as Small Caps Extend Run
- Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical uncertainty (coverage suggesting a longer Iran war and warnings of a market top) increases risk aversion and could spur profit‑taking in growth/tech exposures like QQQ. Trump Signals A Longer War: Markets Are Underestimating The Effects
- Negative Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces warn of a potential top/pullback; those narratives often accelerate selloffs in crowded tech exposures. Putting In A Stock Market Top
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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