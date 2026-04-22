Ruffer LLP Cuts Position in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,647,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467,589 shares during the quarter. Aris Mining comprises about 2.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Aris Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aris Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Aris Mining by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in Aris Mining by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Aris Mining Co. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of -0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARIS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

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Aris Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

See Also

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