The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on June 5th

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $72.35.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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