Ruffer LLP Boosts Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 196.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,001 shares during the quarter. Solventum comprises 2.2% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $48,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Solventum by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 78.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

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Solventum Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $88.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,803.17. This represents a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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