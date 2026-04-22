Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 4,496 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TSLA opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average of $421.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.80, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. President Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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