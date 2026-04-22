Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,070 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8%
DIS stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.
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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Park pricing power: Disney is raising Walt Disney World single-day and 2027 ticket prices, a direct lever to boost near‑term park revenue and margins as attendance remains strong. Walt Disney World tickets set to get costlier in 2027
- Positive Sentiment: New resort investment: Disney released details about a new resort near Magic Kingdom, which should expand room inventory and long‑term revenue per available room once open. This supports growth/asset leverage expectations. Disney Shares New Details About Its Upcoming Resort Near Magic Kingdom
- Positive Sentiment: Promotions to spur international demand: Disney rolled out free dining offers for UK & Ireland guests for 2027 travel windows — useful for driving bookings and occupancy in off‑peak periods, though it may compress per‑guest spend. Free 2027 Dining Plan Offer For UK and Ireland Guests at Walt Disney World Walt Disney World’s Free Dining offer is back
- Positive Sentiment: Attraction and experience reopenings: Disney is announcing new opening dates (Muppets coaster) and returning guest favorites, which help drive incremental attendance and F&B/merch spend. Disney sets opening date for Muppets version of beloved roller coaster
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand & content PR: New music releases, ASL re‑animated songs and honors for Imagineers generate positive brand engagement but are unlikely to move near‑term financials materially. Disney Unveils ‘Sensational’ New Versions of Beloved Songs
- Neutral Sentiment: Ad-market governance: Industry moves on programmatic ad transparency could reshape digital ad buying over time; potential indirect implications for Disney’s ad‑supported streaming revenue are longer‑term and uncertain. IAB Tech Lab Launches Industry Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: Coverage noting DIS’s bigger pullback versus the market may be amplifying selling pressure today; this is descriptive of trading flows rather than new fundamentals. Walt Disney (DIS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Workforce reductions: Disney plans to cut roughly 1,000 jobs as part of restructuring under the new CEO — lowers operating cost but raises execution risk and signals near‑term organizational change. Disney (DIS) To Lay Off 1,000 Employees
- Negative Sentiment: Guest legal issue: A lawsuit alleging bed‑bug injuries could be reputationally negative and a small liability risk if more claims follow, though not likely material company‑wide today. Tourist Sues Disney for Over $50K After Alleged Bed Bug Infestation
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Further Reading
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