Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,070 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8%

DIS stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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