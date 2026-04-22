Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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