Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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