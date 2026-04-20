Silphium Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,568 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 22,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $253.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $220.72 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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