Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 1,450,958,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 280,598,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 9.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as G&B African Resources Limited and changed its name to Premier African Minerals Limited in April 2012.

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