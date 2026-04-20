3,072 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $350.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $249.94 and a twelve month high of $351.75. The company has a market capitalization of $612.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

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