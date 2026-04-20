Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,284 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,096,577,000 after purchasing an additional 750,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,164,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corning Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:GLW opened at $164.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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