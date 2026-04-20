Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $652.78 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $467.33 and a 1-year high of $654.88. The stock has a market cap of $892.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.66.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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