Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,872,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,670,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,490,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. This trade represents a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:TRV opened at $301.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.81 and a 1 year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.64.

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Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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