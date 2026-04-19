Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 140.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,615,000 after buying an additional 627,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,288,000 after acquiring an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,990,000 after acquiring an additional 493,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.3%

HWM opened at $255.76 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $118.09 and a one year high of $267.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.