PFG Investments LLC Invests $639,000 in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,966,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,392 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 65,521.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 696,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 695,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,217 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,149,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,193,000.

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abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

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