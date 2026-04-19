Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $989.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $954.10 and a 200 day moving average of $888.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $538.08 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,092.00 to $1,137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,626.70. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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