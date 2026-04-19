Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Glencore plc bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $2,665,496,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $74,888,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,299,000 after purchasing an additional 694,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $36,362,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 719.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 266,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Bunge Global Stock Down 3.1%

Bunge Global stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $131.93.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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