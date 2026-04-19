KBC Group NV Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 29,551 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total value of $4,206,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,431.24. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE RJF opened at $151.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.47 and a 1-year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $187.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $196.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

See Also

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