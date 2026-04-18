TD Cowen Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

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Dynatrace Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 719.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,177,000 after buying an additional 2,666,373 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 123,910.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,881,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

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Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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