New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) & IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 85.84% 25.51% 12.39% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and New World Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $409.02 million 3.03 $195.18 million $4.63 3.46 New World Development $3.55 billion 0.18 -$1.97 billion N/A N/A

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New World Development.

Volatility and Risk

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 0 1 0 1 3.00 New World Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.53%. Given IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is more favorable than New World Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats New World Development on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About New World Development

(Get Free Report)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

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